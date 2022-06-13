Senior Project Manager: Reconciliation (Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander identified position)

Champion our reconciliation action plan

Opportunity to work from home, Mitcham office or third space

About us

We're a community focused, purpose driven water organisation full of passionate, dedicated and imaginative people. Victorian Government owned and committed to improving our state through essential water and sanitation services, whilst protecting and sustaining the environment. Our people and their jobs are as diverse as the communities we serve. We work in a unique way to deliver affordable, high quality service and support the health and wellbeing of customers, our community and the natural environment.

Our commitment to reconciliation is woven throughout the different elements of our 2030 Strategy, which is informed by Aboriginal philosophies that prioritise community and Country to achieve our objectives.

Through our commitment to reconciliation, we acknowledge and seek to understand our shared history, so we can understand and learn from past injustices and ensure that we create positive outcomes in the future. This includes working in partnership with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Victorians.

As a people-centred organisation, we are committed to building our cultural competency and build a workplace culture that respects, values and responds to the skills, experiences and different perspectives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees and communities. This will ensure our services are appropriate to the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

We look forward to welcoming our community partner - Mullum Mullum Indigenous Gathering Place (MMIGP) to our Mitcham office where they will be located while their current premises are undergoing repairs. We look forward to having MMIGP at our head office on a more regular basis and the opportunity to get to know them on a deeper level and build even stronger connections.

Additional benefits of working at Yarra Valley Water include;

Hybrid working environment (depending on the role, there may be opportunities to work from home, our Mitcham office or a third space)

Professional learning and development opportunities

Paid sorry business or ceremonial leave

14 weeks of paid parental leave

Home office set up allowance of $650

Flexible work options including part time work

Our Mitcham site offers an onsite cafeteria and green spaces with outdoor seating

Close to public transport and bike storage facilities onsite

About the role

We are seeking a Reconciliation Senior Project Manager to join our Community Inclusion Division. In this role, you will manage and champion our reconciliation action plan to ensure we successfully deliver on our commitments and grow our maturity and contribution to reconciliation right across the organisation. Building relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations is a critical part of the role as well as working in partnership with Aboriginal communities in our service area. In addition you will be:

Managing the implementation, evaluation and reporting of our Stretch reconciliation action plan and developing plans to support and enhance our 2030 Strategy.

Liaising with Reconciliation Australia to represent the organisation.

Coordinating the reconciliation working group and leadership committee to ensure accountability and progress against reconciliation action plan commitments.

Work with the Aboriginal Partnership Manager and other colleagues to identify and deliver opportunities to support Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations to meet their aspirations.

Developing and implementing strategies to build staff engagement, cultural competency and cultural safety.

To view the position description please click here

About you

You have strong connections with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and a high level of understanding and awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures, and matters including cultural safety and social issues.

You'll bring a range of skills and experience to this role, including:

Managing reconciliation action plans and related initiatives and/or partnerships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities or organisations.

Project management with demonstrated ability to successfully deliver outcomes on time and with high standards.

Communication, including verbal and written skills – enabling delivery of reporting and sharing of progress, results and learnings.

Monitoring, evaluating and learning to track progress and measure impact.

Demonstrated commitment, understanding and awareness of issues relating to equity and inclusion, and enthusiasm to seek creative solutions to influence positive change.

Stakeholder management, to work effectively with and engage a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders, including people who experience barriers to participation.

Flexibility

We offer a range of flexible options, including reduced and/or condensed hours and are happy to discuss any options. We may be a water utility, but at heart, we're a people business. That's why we are committed to becoming a hybrid workforce. We believe it is a better way forward for our employees and the business, and therefore the customers we serve. As defined by our hybrid working principles, people are given the trust and accountability to design their day to optimise performance and well-being. To read more about our hybrid working principles please click here.

How to apply

The role is an Officer Level 5 with a salary range of $112,482 - $121,598 plus 10.5% superannuation.

Applications should include a supporting Cover Letter and Resume. Applications for this role will close on Monday 13 June 2022.

If you would like to speak to an Aboriginal person about this role and working at Yarra Valley Water, please contact Nina Braid Aboriginal Partnerships Manager (0417 899 191) or Keedan Rigney Aboriginal Partnerships Project Manager (0423 541 077). You can also speak to Bronwyn Morphett, Inclusion Team Manager (9872 1384) who is the direct manager for this position.

Yarra Valley Water proudly acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and Owners of the land and water on which we rely and operate. We pay our deepest respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. We acknowledge the continued cultural, social and spiritual connections that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with the lands and waterways, and recognise and value their care and protection for thousands of generations.